Photos: Children served by Community Action celebrate Christmas with Santa

A visit with Santa and a gift capped an evening of fun and food for 71 area children Friday night at St. James Episcopal Church as Community Action of Genesee Orleans and United Healthcare teamed up to bring some Christmas cheer to 20 families.

Eligible families received some sort of assistance during the year from Community Action.

Gifts were donated either by members of the community or through a fund from United Healthcare, which also helped pay for the crafts, games and food served during the festivities.

Each child received a present with his or her name on it picked just for them.

There were also 10 different craft tables where children could make Christmas decorations to take home.

Top photo: 4-year-old Faith looks at her Christmas present with her mother, Letisha Williams. Below, Danica, 4, is excited to receive a present from Santa.