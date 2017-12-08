Online News. Community Views.

December 8, 2017 - 10:43am

Photos: Christmas toy drive today at Ken Barrett's

posted by Howard B. Owens in Ken Barrett Chevrolet-Cadillac, wbta, Salvation Army, news.

toydrive2017.jpg

Folks from Arc of Genesee Orleans were among the first to show up this morning with gifts for the annual Salvation Army toy drive at Ken Barrett's Chevrolet and supported by WBTA.

To donate new, unwrapped toys, head over to Ken Barrett's on West Main Street, Batavia, by 4 p.m.

This is the 23rd year WBTA has sponsored and supported the toy drive.

toydrive2017-2.jpg

