Photos: DWI drill at Le Roy HS

The senior class at Le Roy HS were given a chance to see what happens at a multiple-injury, including a fatality, crash seen caused by a drunk driver this morning as part of the annual DWI drive staged by the Le Roy Volunteer Fire Department.

Assisting were Stafford Fire, Mercy EMS, Mercy Flight, Sheriff's Office and Le Roy PD.

(Our coverage was truncated by the fire alarm on West Main Street in Batavia this morning).