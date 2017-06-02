Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
The Batavian Mobile
Droid | iPhone

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

June 2, 2017 - 9:13pm

Photos: DWI drill at Le Roy HS

posted by Howard B. Owens in Le Roy, le roy hs, Le Roy Fire, news.

leroydwidrill2017.jpg

The senior class at Le Roy HS were given a chance to see what happens at a multiple-injury, including a fatality, crash seen caused by a drunk driver this morning as part of the annual DWI drive staged by the Le Roy Volunteer Fire Department.

Assisting were Stafford Fire, Mercy EMS, Mercy Flight, Sheriff's Office and Le Roy PD.

(Our coverage was truncated by the fire alarm on West Main Street in Batavia this morning).

leroydwidrill2017-2.jpg

leroydwidrill2017-3.jpg

leroydwidrill2017-4.jpg

 

leroydwidrill2017-5.jpg

leroydwidrill2017-6.jpg

leroydwidrill2017-7.jpg

leroydwidrill2017b.jpg

leroydwidrill2017-9.jpg

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

June 2017

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2016 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button