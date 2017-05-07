Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
The Batavian Mobile
Droid | iPhone

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

May 7, 2017 - 12:39pm

Photos: Firefighters attempt to rescue ducklings from storm drain

posted by Howard B. Owens in animals, animal rescue, batavia, news.

ducklingrescuemay72017.jpg

An animal control officer and Town of Batavia volunteer firefighters attempted this morning to rescue three ducklings that fell into a storm drain at Main and Lewiston by House O' Laundry.

The duckling's mother left the area after a passerby tried to keep her and her six other ducklings out of the roadway, so duck calls from smartphones were used to try and lure the ducklings out of the storm drain pipes and to the open grate.  They simply wouldn't come out of the pipe, even after attempts to create noises at the drain east of their location.

Their best hope now is to find their way to an opening that drains into the Tonawanda Creek.

ducklingrescuemay72017-2.jpg

ducklingrescuemay72017-3.jpg

ducklingrescuemay72017-4.jpg

ducklingrescuemay72017-5.jpg

ducklingrescuemay72017-6.jpg

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

May 2017

S M T W T F S
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2016 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button