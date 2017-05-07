Photos: Firefighters attempt to rescue ducklings from storm drain

An animal control officer and Town of Batavia volunteer firefighters attempted this morning to rescue three ducklings that fell into a storm drain at Main and Lewiston by House O' Laundry.

The duckling's mother left the area after a passerby tried to keep her and her six other ducklings out of the roadway, so duck calls from smartphones were used to try and lure the ducklings out of the storm drain pipes and to the open grate. They simply wouldn't come out of the pipe, even after attempts to create noises at the drain east of their location.

Their best hope now is to find their way to an opening that drains into the Tonawanda Creek.