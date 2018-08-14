Photos: Flower arranging class at Richmond Memorial Library

Ty Acquard, from Alexander, selects a flower to add to an arrangement he's building with the help of instructor Jan Goodenbery during a free flower arranging class and Richmond Memorial Library on Monday evening.

Goodenbery is a master gardener and owner of Rooted in Joy Farm in Oakfield.

Ty is proprietor of Ty's Worm's, a stand he runs at Mooch's Auto Glass in Alexander. He plans to expand his business to include flower bouquets.