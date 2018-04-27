Online News. Community Views.

April 27, 2018 - 4:05pm

Photos: Fundraiser for library at O'Lacy's

posted by Howard B. Owens in O'Lacy's Irish Pub, batavia, news, Richmond Memorial Library.

olacysrichmondlibrary2018.jpg

Kent Ewell, owner of O'Lacy's Irish Pub, and Bob Conrad, director of the Richmond Memorial Library, during a fundraising event last night at O'Lacy's in Batavia.

Patrons who arrived early enough at O'Lacy's could purchase a Guinness glass and have it personally engraved and then enjoy a pint perfectly poured by an O'Lacy's bartender.

Proceeds from the sale of the glasses benefit the Richmond Memorial Library.

This is the third year for the event and it was the largest turnout ever. Ewell said O'Lacy's sold out of glasses and that more than $1,000 was raised for the library.

olacysrichmondlibrary2018-2.jpg

olacysrichmondlibrary2018-3.jpg

olacysrichmondlibrary2018-4.jpg

olacysrichmondlibrary2018-5.jpg

