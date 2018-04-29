Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

April 29, 2018 - 5:54pm

Photos: GO Art's 'Spring Fling'

posted by Howard B. Owens in GO ART!, batavia, arts, entertainment, news.

goartswingfling.jpg

Jodi Fisher was the greater Saturday night at Seymore Place for GO Art's first "Swing Fling."

The evening's entertainment included an old-fashioned radio show and The Genesee Jazz Collective with vocalist Wendy Williams (also pictured below, Dan Klinzar on trumpet.)

Jim Burns brought his 1950s era Graflex Speed Graphic camera (the standard professional/press camera for decades, and still in use in the 1970s, after being introduced in 1912). Partygoers could purchase black and white portraits of themselves during the event.

goartswingfling-2.jpg

goartswingfling-3.jpg

goartswingfling-4.jpg

goartswingfling-5.jpg

goartswingfling-6.jpg

goartswingfling-7.jpg

goartswingfling-8.jpg

goartswingfling-9.jpg

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

April 2018

S M T W T F S
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2017 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button