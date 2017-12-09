Online News. Community Views.

December 9, 2017 - 7:05pm

Photos: GSO to perform holiday concert Sunday

posted by Howard B. Owens in GSO, music, entertainment, batavia, news.

gsodec92017.jpg

The Genesee Symphony Orchestra performs its annual Christmas concert tomorrow (Sunday) at 4 p.m. at St. James Church in Batavia.

The program includes Dance of the Tumblers from Snow Maiden by Rimsky-Korsakov, Canadian Brass Christmas, The Snowman, by Howard Blake and narrated by Laurence Tallman,  (top photo), Holiday Favorites with a special guest vocalist: Its Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas, (There’s no place like) Home for the Holidays, White Christmas, Santa Claus is Coming to Town, Sleigh Ride, and Christmas Festival.

Tickets will be available at the door.

gsodec92017-2.jpg

gsodec92017-3.jpg

gsodec92017-4.jpg

gsodec92017-5.jpg

gsodec92017-6.jpg

gsodec92017-7.jpg

