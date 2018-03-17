Photos: Maple Weekend in Corfu and Alexander

It's Maple Weekend this weekend and next weekend with open houses at:

Randall's Maple Products, located at 10307 Smithley Road in Alexander;

Sweet Dream Maple Farm, located at 1116 Reynolds Road in Corfu.

The open houses run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. tomorrow and next Saturday and Sunday.

Sweet Time Farms, at 5680 Webster Road, Wyoming, is also hosting an open house this weekend.

Above, Matthew Stein, at Sweet Dream Maple Farm, explains during a tour how trees are tapped.

Al Stein at Sweet Dream Maple Farm with an evaporator.

Eric Randall at Randall's Maple Products.