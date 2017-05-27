Photos: Memorial Murph at Batavia Cross Training

Riley D'Alba, of Oakfield, completes her squats during a workout today at Batavia Cross Training known as the Memorial Murph.

The event is a scholarship fundraiser for students pursuing careers in law enforcement; the proceeds this year going to D'Alba, who plans to attend Hobart College.

Dozens of people completed The Murph today, which is named in honor of Lt. Micheal Murphy, a Navy Seal killed in action in 2005 in Afghanistan. The workout, which he called Body Armor, starts with a one-mile run, followed by 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 squats, and ends with another one-mile run. Those who have them and can endure it also wear a 20-pound vest.

Batavia Cross Fit holds annual Memorial Murph over Memorial Day weekend to honor those who have served or are serving in the U.S. military. Several members of local law enforcement participate each year.