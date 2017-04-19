Online News. Community Views.

April 19, 2017 - 8:27am

Photos: Mr. Batavia winners present checks to their charities

posted by Howard B. Owens in Mr. Batavia, Batavia HS, batavia, charity, news.

mrbataviapreso2017-3.jpg

John Currier, winner of the Mr. Batavia contest at Batavia High School this year, presents a check for $2,323 to Habitat For Humanity, the charity he supported through the competition. With Currier, Lauren Casey, left, board president, and Jaylene Smith-Kilner, director.

mrbataviapreso2017.jpg

Quentin Branciforte, runner-up, presents a check to Jeff McKinney, president of Anna's Wish, which supports families dealing with pediatric cancer.

mrbataviapreso2017-2.jpg

Ryan Bieniek, another runner-up, was out of school yesterday, so Lisa Robinson, center, student government advisor, presented the check to his charity, All Babies Cherished. From All Babies Cherished, Sue Sherman, left, director, and Becky Amico, program coordinator.

