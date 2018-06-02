Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

June 2, 2018 - 8:01pm

Photos: Pony competition at County Fairgrounds

posted by Howard B. Owens in Western New York Pony Club, fairgrounds, batavia, news.

ponycontestjune22018.jpg

Pony riders from age five to age 17 were at the County Fairgrounds today for a regional competition hosted by the Western New York Pony Club.

The competition is a series of games, relay races, that test the riders' skills for placing, picking up, and handing off objects while on horseback.

The children from 5 to 9 compete in five races and the older competitors race through 10 relays.  

The rulebook contains 46 possible games organizers can choose and teams only learn a month before the competition which games will be played.

The winning teams will have an opportunity to compete at the national champion in North Carolina later this year.

There were 36 competitors in Batavia today from throughout Western, Central, and a portion of Northern New York.

ponycontestjune22018-2.jpg

ponycontestjune22018-3.jpg

ponycontestjune22018-4.jpg

ponycontestjune22018-5.jpg

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

June 2018

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2018 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button