December 7, 2017 - 10:24am

Photos: St. Nick’s Christmas Bazaar at the Manor House

posted by Howard B. Owens in The Manor House, batavia, news, business.

manorhousedec62017-3.jpg

Braelynn Cook, 4, received a free scarf from Leanne Mullen, owner of Tahoe Pines Custom Sewing and Design, yesterday during the St. Nick’s Christmas Bazaar at the Manor House.

This was the first year the Manor House hosted the bazaar and Braelynn was there with her mother, another vendor, and Mullen though she deserved a scarf​ for being a good girl during the event.

The bazaar was open to the community as well as Manor House residents to help with Christmas shopping.

manorhousedec62017-2.jpg

manorhousedec62017.jpg

