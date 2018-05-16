Online News. Community Views.

May 16, 2018 - 1:11am

Photos: State Police Troop A Memorial

posted by Howard B. Owens in State Police, Troop A, batavia, news.

spbataviamemorial2018.jpg

State Police Troop A held their annual memorial service Tuesday honoring the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in service of the citizens of Western New York.

Speakers included James P. Kennedy, Jr., United States attorney for Western New York, and Major Edward J. Kennedy, Troop Commander. 

The event was held inside because of rain.

spbataviamemorial2018-2.jpg

spbataviamemorial2018b.jpg

spbataviamemorial2018b-2.jpg

spbataviamemorial2018-5.jpg

spbataviamemorial2018-6.jpg

spbataviamemorial2018-7.jpg

