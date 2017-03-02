Online News. Community Views.

March 2, 2017 - 11:35am

Photos: Storm damage clean up in Batavia

posted by Howard B. Owens in weather, news, batavia.

stormphotosmarch22017.jpg

Crews this morning got busy dealing with some of last night's storm damage.

Above, city workers on Jackson Street cleaning up a downed pine tree.

Below, daylight photos of the gas station canopy on West Main Street that blew over last night. Workers there say they won't be able to begin clean up work until insurance adjusters have finished their work, which may not be today.

Bottom photos, crews on Genesee Street (just west of the NYS Blind School) dealing with snapped utility poles and downed power lines after a large limb on a tree snapped off last night, also damaging a parked car.

Thousands of National Grid customers lost power for at least part of the night last night and currently, National Grid is still dealing with 21 power outages in the county affecting hundreds of customers. There are seven small outages in the city.

stormphotosmarch22017-2.jpg

stormphotosmarch22017-3.jpg

stormphotosmarch22017-4.jpg

stormphotosmarch22017-5.jpg

stormphotosmarch22017-6.jpg

stormphotosmarch22017-7.jpg

