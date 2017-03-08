Online News. Community Views.

March 8, 2017 - 4:31pm

Photos: Storm damage

posted by Howard B. Owens in weather, batavia, news.

These are photos I took of some of the trees down in the city earlier today.

We've received several photos from readers.  I'll post those as soon as I can.  Keep them coming to [email protected] or text (585) 260-6970.

I also have photos to post yet from the fire this morning, but I'm going to need to relocate to a place with electrical power (batteries running low) to get all those uploaded.

Top photo: Morton Avenue.

UPDATE 4:39 p.m.: There's a report of unknown type flames in area of 728 Judge Road, Alabama.  Also, Julia Ferrini reports for us on Wyoming County Free Press that winds there have been clocked at 102 mph.

UPDATE 4:51 p.m.: It sounds like the Judge Road flames is a garbage fire the fire department will be putting out. There was also a car into a building at Leisure Timers, no injuries and Alabama Fire is clearling that scene.

This photo and the one below, Central Avenue.

This two, in the Tully's parking lot.

