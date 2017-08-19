Online News. Community Views.

August 19, 2017 - 12:45pm

Photos: Tournament raises $15K for Genesee Cancer Assistance

posted by Howard B. Owens in Genesee Cancer Assistance, batavia, batavia country club, news.

dsc_0007cancerassistance.jpg

Genesee Cancer Assistance held its annual gofl and bocce ball tournament at Batavia Country Club yesterday. This year, in memory of Joe Gerace, one of the agency's founders and a tireless supporter and volunteer.

There were 97 golfers and 18 bocce ball players, plus 30 volunteers, on hand for the festivities.

The event raised more than $15,000 for Genesee Cancer Assistance.

Photos and information submitted by Kayla Underwood.

dsc_0031cancerassistance.jpg

dsc_0015cancerassistance.jpg

dsc_0022cancerassistance.jpg

dsc_0016cancerassistance.jpg

dsc_0044cancerassistance.jpg

dsc_0137cancerassistance.jpg

dsc_0136cancerassistance.jpg

dsc_0144cancerassistance.jpg

dsc_0087cancerassistance.jpg

dsc_0010cancerassistance.jpg

