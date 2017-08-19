Photos: Tournament raises $15K for Genesee Cancer Assistance

Genesee Cancer Assistance held its annual gofl and bocce ball tournament at Batavia Country Club yesterday. This year, in memory of Joe Gerace, one of the agency's founders and a tireless supporter and volunteer.

There were 97 golfers and 18 bocce ball players, plus 30 volunteers, on hand for the festivities.

The event raised more than $15,000 for Genesee Cancer Assistance.

Photos and information submitted by Kayla Underwood.