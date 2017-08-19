August 19, 2017 - 12:45pm
Photos: Tournament raises $15K for Genesee Cancer Assistance
posted by Howard B. Owens in Genesee Cancer Assistance, batavia, batavia country club, news.
Genesee Cancer Assistance held its annual gofl and bocce ball tournament at Batavia Country Club yesterday. This year, in memory of Joe Gerace, one of the agency's founders and a tireless supporter and volunteer.
There were 97 golfers and 18 bocce ball players, plus 30 volunteers, on hand for the festivities.
The event raised more than $15,000 for Genesee Cancer Assistance.
Photos and information submitted by Kayla Underwood.
Recent comments