Photos: Young string players practice for performance May 6 with GSO

GSO Conductor S. Shade Zajac lead a group of young musicians today in a string workshop at the First Presbyterian Church of Batavia.

The students will perform May 6 with the Genesee Symphony Orchestra at Elba Central School on Sibelus, "Andante Festivo."

The program that day includes featured soloist Mimi Hwang on Cello joining the orchestra for Elgar's "Concerto for Cello & Orchestra in E-minor.

The orchestra will also perform Wagner's "Siegfried's Death & Funeral March," Howard Hanson's "Symphony No. 2 'Romantic,'", and Holst's "St. Paul's Suite for Sring Orchestra."

The concert, "Romantic Masterpieces," begins at 4 p.m.

Tickets are available through geneseesymphony.com or GO Art!, Roxy's Music Store, YNGodess, and Smokin' Eagle BBQ & Brew in Le Roy.