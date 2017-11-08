Plea offer pending for defendant in knifing on East Main Street

At the request of his attorney, a 26-year-old Batavia man accused in attacking a victim in a multi-person assault that led to serious injuries for the victim on East Main Street in July will be given time to consider a plea offer.

Anthony Spencer is one of two defendants identified in the case so far that led to charges against Spencer and JW Hardy of Assault 1st and gang assault.

The offer to Spencer to is to enter a guilty plea to attempted assault in the first degree.

Spencer has until Dec. 4 to make a decision.

Attorney Faris Rumi also asked Judge Charles Zambito for a reduction in bail for his client, noting that while Spencer was never charged with a crime before, he has bail set on other cases, including an indicted felony and a charge in City Court, making it hard for him to gain his release.

District Attorney Lawrence Friedman object to a reduction in bail, noting that this issue was addressed before and Spencer is facing serious charges now.

Zambito said he's already reduced the bail from $25,000 to $10,000 and wasn't aware of any change in circumstances since that change that would warrant another reduction in bail.