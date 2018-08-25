Local Matters

August 25, 2018 - 1:25am

Pole blocking Hopkins Road, Pembroke after accident

posted by Howard B. Owens in accident, news, pembroke.

A car has reportedly hit a pole in the area of 7921 Hopkins Road, Pembroke, and the pole is down and blocking the roadway.

Unknown injuries.

Pembroke Fire and Indian Falls Fire dispatched along with Mercy EMS.

UPDATE 1:33 p.m.:  The accident is just inside Alabama's district. Alabama Fire being dispatched. Indian Falls chief on scene advised Alabama to come in from Sand Hill Road. Pole is completely sheared off, blocking the road, wires are down. Both occupants are out of the vehicle and walking. One ambulance should be sufficient.

