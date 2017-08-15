Online News. Community Views.

August 15, 2017 - 7:25am

Police officer recognized for saving the life of a stabbing victim

posted by Howard B. Owens in Batavia PD, batavia, news.

Batavia Police Officer Arick Perkins was recognized at the City Council meeting Monday night for his quick action the night of July 18 to render first aid to a stabbing victim on East Main Street.

Perkins found a victim with multiple stab wounds who was bleeding uncontrollably. Perkins applied a tourniquet to the victim's arm in an effort to stop the bleeding until EMS personnel arrived. 

For this life-saving effort, Perkins was recognized with a resolution of the City Council, a Batavia PD Life-Saver Award and an award from the University of Rochester Kessler Trauma Center.

August 15, 2017 - 7:55am
Jason Crater
Good job Officer Perkins!

August 15, 2017 - 11:54am
Thomas Callan
Copy That! Good Man!

