A caller reports smoke in the residence, but no flames, with lights flickering, at 895 Bloomingdale Road, Basom.

Alabama is already out on a call for a motor vehicle accident on Route 63.

Pembroke and Indian Falls dispatched to Bloomingdale Road.

UPDATE 11:58 a.m.: It appears to be a sump pump malfunction. All units, except Alabama Engine 1, can go back in service.