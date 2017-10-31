Premier Genesee celebrates 100th birthdays of two residents

Premier Genesee Nursing Home held a birthday party today for two residents who turned 100 years old in October.

Assemblyman Steve Hawley was on hand for the birthday party for Mary Meleca, born Oct. 22, 1917, in Batavia, and Eleanore Bialkowski, born Oct. 1, 2917, in Poland.

Meleca grew up in Batavia, met her husband Frank on Main Street, where he was a local barber. He died young and she never remarried and they had any kids. "No luck," she said. She enjoys sitting outside to enjoy the day as well as bingo and music. Her past hobby was cooking for her husband.

Bialkowski moved to the U.S. with her family when she was a child. She married Robert Bialkowski and they had two children, a son and a daughter. She's been married twice and widowed twice. She was raised Catholic and the church is still an important part of her daily life.

After all the well wishes and a chorus of "Happy Birthday" led by Hawley, birthday cake was served.