Q&A with City Council candidate Bob Bialkowski

Three at-large City Council seats are up for election Tuesday. There are eight candidates. We asked each candidate to answer five questions and we are publishing the answers verbatim.

Here is the Q&A with Bob Bialkowski.

If elected, what’s your #1 priority? My #1 priority is to continue to represent the interest of the citizens of Batavia.

There has been great progress in the city toward revitalizing the core downtown business community. What will you do to accelerate the revitalization process? I will work to build the infrastructure that is needed to revitalize all of the community, not just downtown. The best thing government can do for business is to not interfere but to simplify overcomplicated rules and regulations. Our new comprehensive plan should be a step in that direction.

What services currently provided by the city should be cut or eliminated, if any? How and why? This is for the community to decide. As of this time I have had zero requests to cut any services.

What business, leadership, or economic training and experience to you have that make you more qualified for a job on the City Council over other candidates? I have owned two corporations and have over 40 years of business experience. I retired as an Army officer with 30 years of service and have taken many leadership courses through the years. As an Army Master Aviator and a civilian Commercial pilot with over fifty years experience, I am accustomed to making vital decisions. I still serve as a Coast Guard Auxiliary “Aircraft Commander”.

What one, two, or three books first published within the past 250 years has most influenced your thinking about society and Government?

1. His Finest Hours by Graham Stewart. (The War Speeches of Winston Churchill).

2. Benedict Arnold’s Navy by James L Nelson. (The Rag Tag Fleet that won the American Revolution).

3. Hit the Target by Bill Yenne. (8 Men who let the Eighth Air Force to Victory over the Luftwaffe).

These books were all written about great men in history that accomplished huge deeds for their countries. These three books verify that government as a whole does very little for the people but the people themselves with great resolve can accomplish monumental achievements. In the case of Winston Churchill, one man that was a great Statesman rallied not only his own country but the United States to stand up against tyranny. It is unfortunate that today there are few if any Statesmen in the world. The people should remember that it is their government and it must always be held in check and accountable at all levels.