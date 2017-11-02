November 2, 2017 - 10:55am
Q&As with eight Batavia City Council candidates
posted by Howard B. Owens in city council, batavia, news.
Three at-large City Council seats are up for election Tuesday. There are eight candidates. We asked each candidate to answer five questions and this morning we published their answers verbatim.
Below are links to each candidate's response:
- Q&A with City Council candidate Eugene Jankowski
- Q&A with City Council candidate Adam Tabelski
- Q&A with City Council candidate Jim Rosenbeck
- Q&A with City Council candidate William Fava
- Q&A with City Council candidate Lisa Whitehead
- Q&A with City Council candidate Bob Bialkowski
- Q&A with City Council candidate Mark Potwora
- Q&A with City Council candidate Brad Eddy
