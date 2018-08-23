Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

August 23, 2018 - 6:33pm

Railroad ties on fire in Byron

posted by Howard B. Owens in fire, news, byron.

A pile of railroad ties reportedly are on fire at the Ivison Road railroad crossing in Byron.

Byron and South Byron fire departments dispatched.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

August 2018

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2018 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button