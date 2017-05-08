Ranzenhofer bill to speed up ride sharing in WNY picks up Senate supporters

Press release:

Senator Michael H. Ranzenhofer (R, C, I – Amherst) has announced today that his legislation (S5814) to quicken access to ride-sharing services for Western New York has secured a sponsor in the State Assembly.

The legislation has also garnered bipartisan support from 12 senators, representing regions all across the state, as cosponsors after being written just one week ago.

“The momentum is building to get ride-sharing services up and running in Western New York for the Fourth of July holiday weekend,” Ranzenhofer said. “The legislation is one step closer to a reality with Assemblyman Cahill’s leadership in the State Assembly. I look forward to working with him to get this bill passed by both houses of the State Legislature.”

Assemblyman Kevin Cahill (D – Ulster, Dutchess) has introduced the bill (A7624) in the State Assembly.

“With full legislative recognition of the unique business model of the ride-hailing industry, it makes sense to move up the authorization a few days to allow for the services to kick off before the 4th of July holiday. I will work to fast track this legislation through the Assembly and I am sure Senator Ranzenhofer will do the same in the Senate. It will then be up to the TNC's to bring their product to market all over Upstate New York,” Cahill said.

The bill amends the effective date for the ride-sharing legislation, Part AAA of Chapter 59 of the laws of 2017 approved as part of the recent state budget, from 90 to 80 days. If enacted, transportation network companies would be available as soon as June 29th. Under existing law, it would not be available until July 9th.

Senator Ranzenhofer noted that transportation network companies will help to further public safety.

“Every year, we read about accidents and deaths caused by motorists who should not be driving during this holiday weekend. As families and residents celebrate the founding of our nation by watching fireworks all across the region, it is so important for our roads to be as safe as possible. One more safe, reliable transportation option will help to prevent injuries and save lives,” Ranzenhofer said.