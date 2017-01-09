Ranzenhofer issues statement on Cuomo's speech in Buffalo
Press release:
State Senator Michael H. Ranzenhofer (R-C-I, Amherst) has issued the following statement in response to Governor Cuomo’s state of the state address delivered in Buffalo earlier this afternoon:
“I am disappointed that Governor Cuomo made the decision to schedule the Western New York version of his state of the state presentation at a time when I am required, by my duties as a State Senator, to be in the Capitol for session. I am hopeful that we can finally bring ride-sharing services to Upstate, create more jobs by enacting real tax relief and repealing costly, burdensome regulations for small businesses, and providing mandate relief to local governments. I look forward to working towards these legislative goals in the days and weeks ahead.”
Blah, blah, blah, just another stuffed shirt politician with time tested talking points trying to make themselves relevant all the while looking out for only their own self interests and in bed with those they claim to oppose. Talk is cheap, put your money where your mouth is. Another perfect example why there needs to be more "common people" holding office and not career politicians, lawyers and the like.
