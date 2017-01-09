Ranzenhofer issues statement on Cuomo's speech in Buffalo

Press release:

State Senator Michael H. Ranzenhofer (R-C-I, Amherst) has issued the following statement in response to Governor Cuomo’s state of the state address delivered in Buffalo earlier this afternoon:

“I am disappointed that Governor Cuomo made the decision to schedule the Western New York version of his state of the state presentation at a time when I am required, by my duties as a State Senator, to be in the Capitol for session. I am hopeful that we can finally bring ride-sharing services to Upstate, create more jobs by enacting real tax relief and repealing costly, burdensome regulations for small businesses, and providing mandate relief to local governments. I look forward to working towards these legislative goals in the days and weeks ahead.”

