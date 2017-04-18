Online News. Community Views.

April 18, 2017 - 12:29pm

Ranzenhofer touts infrastructure spending in state budget

posted by Howard B. Owens in infrastructure, news, michael ranzenhofer.

Press release:

State Senator Michael H. Ranzenhofer has announced today that the new budget will help to jump-start more infrastructure improvement projects throughout Western New York. The 2017-18 State Budget allocates $29 billion for transportation funding, representing a nearly $2 billion year-over-year increase.  

“The new budget delivers Upstate New York’s fair share of state transportation dollars and commits a record level of funding for critical projects. This funding boost will help to improve the condition of our infrastructure and strengthen our economy,” Ranzenhofer said.

The new budget increases funding by:
• $1.5 billion to accelerate statewide road and bridge projects;
• $65 million for local infrastructure repair projects; and
• $50 million for the local Bridge NY program.

A total of $603 million in funding will help municipalities with additional infrastructure improvement projects. The budget allocates $438 million for the Consolidated Local Street and Highway Improvement program (CHIPS), $100 million for the Pave NY program and $65 million for the Extreme Winter Recovery program.

“A record level of state funding will be going directly to local governments to help with repairs to improve Western New York’s highways, roads and bridges. Our crumbling infrastructure has been rated poor in the past. This funding is desperately needed,” Ranzenhofer said.
 

Genesee County

Municipality

2016-17 Budget* ($)

2017-18

Budget** ($)

Year-over-year Change ($)

Percent Change

City of Batavia

379,842

425,876

46,034

12.12

Town of Alabama

105,551

121,796

16,245

15.39

Town of Alexander

109,523

126,130

16,607

15.16

Town of Batavia

127,274

146,125

18,851

14.81

Town of Bergen

60,626

69,819

9,193

15.16

Town of Bethany

96,001

110,065

14,064

14.65

Town of Byron

118,132

136,721

18,589

15.74

Town of Darien

129,420

149,353

19,933

15.40

Town of Elba

94,073

108,934

14,861

15.80

Town of Le Roy

123,035

141,741

18,706

15.20

Town of Oakfield

62,166

71,370

9,204

14.81

Town of Pavilion

127,126

146,205

19,079

15.01

Town of Pembroke

117,583

135,045

17,462

14.85

Town of Stafford

116,921

134,716

17,795

15.22

Village of Alexander

10,920

12,522

1,602

14.67

Village of Bergen

24,213

27,495

3,282

13.55

Village of Corfu

16,418

18,971

2,553

15.55

Village of Elba

10,989

12,478

1,489

13.55

Village of Le Roy

91,833

105,458

13,625

14.84

Village of Oakfield

34,468

39,646

5,178

15.02

County of Genesee

2,056,583

2,297,067

240,484

11.69

 

