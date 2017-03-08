Reader photos: Storm damage, March 8, 2017

These are photos I received from readers via email. I went through them in the order received and since I received so many, there were a few duplicates of the same scene in the same way I left out. If you submitted a photo, sorry I didn't use yours. This is just from email. I'll start working on those that were texted to me next and post those in a separate post.

Top: From Tricia DiFilippo, a downed utility pole on State Street, smoldering.

A downed tree on Lewiston Road, Batavia, sent in by Rachel Wommack.

A building on Route 33 that lost its roof, sent in by Ashley Smith

Reader submitted photo of trees down on Prospect Street.

Reader submitted photo of a tree down at Blind School.

Reader submitted photo of a damaged tree on State Street.

The sign for the Crossroads House knocked by submitted by Joseph Richmond.

This and the next two photos submitted by Sharon Herdtner of power lines down on State Street near the Batavia Nursing Home.

A reader submitted photo of a tree down on Harvester.

Submitted by Joseph Richmond, a tree down on the roof of the former dentist office on Washington Avenue, Batavia.

Photo submitted by Patrick Patmos of pine tree down on Osterhaut Avenue, Batavia.

Truck on its side on the Route 98 bridge over the Thruway, submitted by a reader.