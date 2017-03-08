Online News. Community Views.

March 8, 2017 - 8:38pm

Reader photos: Storm damage, March 8, 2017

posted by Howard B. Owens in weather, news.

downpolesmoking.jpg

These are photos I received from readers via email.  I went through them in the order received and since I received so many, there were a few duplicates of the same scene in the same way I left out.  If you submitted a photo, sorry I didn't use yours.  This is just from email. I'll start working on those that were texted to me next and post those in a separate post.

Top: From Tricia DiFilippo, a downed utility pole on State Street, smoldering.

windmarch82017_01.jpg

A downed tree on Lewiston Road, Batavia, sent in by Rachel Wommack.

windmarch2017_02.png

A building on Route 33 that lost its roof, sent in by Ashley Smith

windmarch2017_03.jpg

Reader submitted photo of trees down on Prospect Street.

windmarch2017_04.jpg

Reader submitted photo of a tree down at Blind School.

windmarch2017_05.jpg

Reader submitted photo of a damaged tree on State Street.

windmarch2017_06.jpg

The sign for the Crossroads House knocked by submitted by Joseph Richmond.

windmarch2017_07.jpg

This and the next two photos submitted by Sharon Herdtner of power lines down on State Street near the Batavia Nursing Home.

windmarch2017_08.jpg

windmarch2017_10.jpg

windmarch2017_11.jpg

A reader submitted photo of a tree down on Harvester.

windmarch2017_12.jpg

Submitted by Joseph Richmond, a tree down on the roof of the former dentist office on Washington Avenue, Batavia.

windmarch2017_13.png

Photo submitted by Patrick Patmos of pine tree down on Osterhaut Avenue, Batavia.

windmarch2017_14.jpg

Truck on its side on the Route 98 bridge over the Thruway, submitted by a reader.

