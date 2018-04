Deputy Ryan Young drops off boxes of drugs disposed of at the Sheriff's Office over the past year at Batavia PD for delivery to the DEA for destruction.

Det. Rich Schauf, pictured below, said that the amount of unused prescriptions being dropped off Saturday was on pace with previous years even though there are now permanent drop-off boxes at Le Roy PD, the State Police barracks on West Saile Drive, and the Sheriff's Office on Park Road.