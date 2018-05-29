Local Matters

May 29, 2018 - 5:23pm

Results of most recent tax lien auctions

posted by Howard B. Owens in tax liens, batavia, news.

Genesee County conducted an auction of properties with tax liens at Bontrager's in Batavia on May 20.  Here are the results of the auction.

Jurisdiction Address Sale Price Amount Owed
Town of Batavia 3526 Galloway Road $15,000.00 $22,328.48
Town of Batavia Arena Parkway $4,800.00 $3,154.64
Town of Elba 4954 Barrville Road $59,000.00 $14,979.52
Town of Pavilion 11061 South Lake Road $37,000.00 $7,682.82
Village of Alexander 3292 Buffalo Street $32,000.00 $15,980.95
Village of LeRoy 25 Lincoln Avenue $35,000.00 $10,432.54
Village of LeRoy 30 Lake Street $38,000.00 $6,028.49
Town of Bethany 10513 Bethany Center Road $76,000.00 $26,773.12
Village of LeRoy 20 1/2 Pleasant Street* $1,900.00 $3,780.63
Village of LeRoy 22 Pleasant Street* $4,000.00 $3,743.57
Village of LeRoy 23 Mill Street* $300.00 $212.24
Village of LeRoy 25 Mill Street* $300.00 $348.59

*The previous owner of these properties turned over title to these properties to the county voluntarialy. 

At the same auction, the City of Batavia auctioned off three properties:

  • 27 Central Avenue, buyer Ryan Macdonald, $10,000
  • 327 Ellicott Street, buyer Brakel LLC, $50,000 
  • 122 Ross Street, buyer East West Property Ventures LLC, $36,000

