May 29, 2018 - 5:23pm
Results of most recent tax lien auctions
Genesee County conducted an auction of properties with tax liens at Bontrager's in Batavia on May 20. Here are the results of the auction.
|Jurisdiction
|Address
|Sale Price
|Amount Owed
|Town of Batavia
|3526 Galloway Road
|$15,000.00
|$22,328.48
|Town of Batavia
|Arena Parkway
|$4,800.00
|$3,154.64
|Town of Elba
|4954 Barrville Road
|$59,000.00
|$14,979.52
|Town of Pavilion
|11061 South Lake Road
|$37,000.00
|$7,682.82
|Village of Alexander
|3292 Buffalo Street
|$32,000.00
|$15,980.95
|Village of LeRoy
|25 Lincoln Avenue
|$35,000.00
|$10,432.54
|Village of LeRoy
|30 Lake Street
|$38,000.00
|$6,028.49
|Town of Bethany
|10513 Bethany Center Road
|$76,000.00
|$26,773.12
|Village of LeRoy
|20 1/2 Pleasant Street*
|$1,900.00
|$3,780.63
|Village of LeRoy
|22 Pleasant Street*
|$4,000.00
|$3,743.57
|Village of LeRoy
|23 Mill Street*
|$300.00
|$212.24
|Village of LeRoy
|25 Mill Street*
|$300.00
|$348.59
*The previous owner of these properties turned over title to these properties to the county voluntarialy.
At the same auction, the City of Batavia auctioned off three properties:
- 27 Central Avenue, buyer Ryan Macdonald, $10,000
- 327 Ellicott Street, buyer Brakel LLC, $50,000
- 122 Ross Street, buyer East West Property Ventures LLC, $36,000
Recent comments