River Street will be closed one day next week for construction

Press release:

The north end of River Street in the City of Batavia, Genesee County, will be temporarily closed between the West Main Street intersection and the Five Star Bank northerly driveway for one day to repair pavement from the winter utility work.

Work is planned to begin in the morning and complete by the end of the day. The work will be done either Tuesday 4/18 or Wednesday 4/19 or Thursday 4/20 depending on weather conditions.

A traffic detour will be posted on West Main Street, South Main Street, and Rte 98. Access to Five Star Bank and the immediate residents within the work zone will be provided over the Tonawanda Creek bridge and other Five Star driveways.

Please call the contractor at (315) 521-1212 or 911 for an immediate emergency. For all other information, you may call (585)451-6538 during normal business hours.