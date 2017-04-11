River Street will be closed one day next week for construction
Press release:
The north end of River Street in the City of Batavia, Genesee County, will be temporarily closed between the West Main Street intersection and the Five Star Bank northerly driveway for one day to repair pavement from the winter utility work.
Work is planned to begin in the morning and complete by the end of the day. The work will be done either Tuesday 4/18 or Wednesday 4/19 or Thursday 4/20 depending on weather conditions.
A traffic detour will be posted on West Main Street, South Main Street, and Rte 98. Access to Five Star Bank and the immediate residents within the work zone will be provided over the Tonawanda Creek bridge and other Five Star driveways.
Please call the contractor at (315) 521-1212 or 911 for an immediate emergency. For all other information, you may call (585)451-6538 during normal business hours.
When are they going to FINALLY fix the manhole covers that are recess so bad that they are like hitting a pothole??? The Batavia city streets are without doubt some of the worst streets/roads I've driven on in a long time.
