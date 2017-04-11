Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
The Batavian Mobile
Droid | iPhone

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

April 11, 2017 - 3:43pm

River Street will be closed one day next week for construction

posted by Howard B. Owens in River Street, batavia, news.

rivershutdownapril2017.png

Press release:

The north end of River Street in the City of Batavia, Genesee County, will be temporarily closed between the West Main Street intersection and the Five Star Bank northerly driveway for one day to repair pavement from the winter utility work.

Work is planned to begin in the morning and complete by the end of the day. The work will be done either Tuesday 4/18 or Wednesday 4/19 or Thursday 4/20 depending on weather conditions.

A traffic detour will be posted on West Main Street, South Main Street, and Rte 98. Access to Five Star Bank and the immediate residents within the work zone will be provided over the Tonawanda Creek bridge and other Five Star driveways.

Please call the contractor at (315) 521-1212 or 911 for an immediate emergency. For all other information, you may call (585)451-6538 during normal business hours.

April 11, 2017 - 9:35pm
Brian Graz
Brian Graz's picture
Offline
Last seen: 1 day 8 hours ago
Joined: Sep 18 2010 - 4:57pm

When are they going to FINALLY fix the manhole covers that are recess so bad that they are like hitting a pothole??? The Batavia city streets are without doubt some of the worst streets/roads I've driven on in a long time.

Top

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

April 2017

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2016 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button