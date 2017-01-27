January 27, 2017 - 9:28am
Scoreboard: Notre Dame gets OT win over Brockport in hockey
posted by Howard B. Owens in sports, scoreboard.
Boys Basketball
- Elba 43 Pembroke 40 OT (more)
- Alexander 66 Kendall 34
- Attica 58 Lyndonville 40
- Byron-Bergen 63 Notre Dame 45
- Le Roy 86 Warsaw 53
HS Basketball Roundup (01/26/2017): Le Roy, Byron-Bergen, Attica, Alexander, Elba all victorious
Hockey
- Notre Dame 4 Brockport 3 OT (more)
Wrestling
- Batavia/Attica 63 Honeoye Falls-Lima 9
- Canandaigua 40 Alexander 33
- Pavilion/York 36 Way-Coh 24
- Akron 45 Lyndonville 30
HS Wrestling Report (01/26/2017): Batavia/Attica, Pavilion/York each win – Alexander, Lyndonville fall
Swimming/Diving
Natarajan sets new meet record at GR League Diving Championships
