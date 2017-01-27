Online News. Community Views.

January 27, 2017 - 9:28am

Scoreboard: Notre Dame gets OT win over Brockport in hockey

posted by Howard B. Owens in sports, scoreboard.

Boys Basketball

  • Elba 43 Pembroke 40 OT (more)
  • Alexander 66 Kendall 34 
  • Attica 58 Lyndonville 40 
  • Byron-Bergen 63 Notre Dame 45 
  • Le Roy 86 Warsaw 53

HS Basketball Roundup (01/26/2017): Le Roy, Byron-Bergen, Attica, Alexander, Elba all victorious

Hockey

  • Notre Dame 4 Brockport 3 OT (more)

Wrestling

  • Batavia/Attica 63 Honeoye Falls-Lima 9 
  • Canandaigua 40 Alexander 33 
  • Pavilion/York 36 Way-Coh 24 
  • Akron 45 Lyndonville 30 

HS Wrestling Report (01/26/2017): Batavia/Attica, Pavilion/York each win – Alexander, Lyndonville fall

Swimming/Diving

Natarajan sets new meet record at GR League Diving Championships

