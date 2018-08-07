Semi and dump truck collision reported on Route 63, Alabama

A semi-truck and dump truck have reportedly collided head-on at Route 63 and Macumber Road, Alabama.

Unknown injuries.

Alabama Fire and Mercy EMS dispatched. Oakfield also being requested to the scene.

Dispatchers are checking the availability of Mercy Flight.

UPDATE 11:36 a.m.: One minor injury. Both drivers out of the vehicles and ambulatory.

UPDATE 11:39 a.m.: A diesel fuel leak is reported. Another ambulance, emergency response, requested to the scene.

UPDATE 11:42 a.m.: Fire police requested to shut down traffic. No hazardous materials.