Several vehicles, possibly a motorcycle, reportedly involved in accident in Pembroke

A multi-vehicle accident, including possibly a motorcycle, is reported in the area of 699 Main Road, Pembroke.

Unknown injuries.

Pembroke Fire and Indian Falls Fire dispatched.

Mercy Flight 9 out of Springville is on in-air standby.

UPDATE 5:30 p.m.: Only two vehicles involved. Five occupants in one, all under age 18, and one occupant of the other vehicles. No injuries reported. Additional ambulances requested to the scene to evaluate patients.