Sgt. Hare takes retirement after 20 years with Le Roy PD

After 20 years of service to the community of Le Roy, Sgt. Michael Hare called out of service for the last time at 7 a.m. and was saluted by his colleagues as he prepared to leave the Village Hall.

Hare started his career in his hometown of Warsaw and after five years took a job in Le Roy because the department offered more advancement opportunities.

He also said, "it’s tough working in your hometown. It’s nice to get out and not be arresting the people you went to school with."

As for retirement, he's working on getting his license to drive a bus so he can take a job driving for the Caledonia-Mumford School District.

Hare, who usually worked night shifts, said he's also looking forward to spending more time with his family.

"The most rewarding thing (about being a police officer) is just being able to help people out and being able to see the end results," Hare said. "Sometimes it’s not always the best but you try to make it the best and it’s a great opportunity to help the public."