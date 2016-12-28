Share the word on your favorite local businesses for a chance to win a gift certificate for Alex's Place

How many local businesses do you love? Share why they're your favorites on ShopLocal.TheBatavian.com and you become eligible to win a $50 gift certificate for Alex's Place (two winners). Go to ShopLocal.TheBatavian.com and post as many recommendations as you want. Every recommendation posted before Jan. 4, 2017, increases you chance of winning.

The winners of the Adam Miller Toy & Bicycles gift certificates were Steven Pagano, of Spencerport and Pamela Morris, of Batavia.