Sheriff's Office issues travel advisory

A travel advisory has been issued for all of Genesee County due to extremely high winds. Motorists are cautioned that falling trees, downed high tension wires/poles and wind-driven debris have been reported throughout the County.

Peak winds have already been measured at 67 miles per hour at Genesee Community College and the National Weather Service has estimated that these winds will continue until at least 6 or 7 pm this evening. Power outages have been reported and are likely to continue and larger vehicles such as trucks and delivery-type vans could be especially affected. This advisory will be updated as conditions warrant.

Sheriff Sheron reminds motorists that dark traffic signals that are not working are to be treated as a four-way stop.