Sheriff's Office tracking down leads in assault on 73-year-old Bethany man

Investigators have leads to track down and a person of interest in a home invasion assault in Bethany three nights ago, according to Investigator Chris Parker, who is leading the case.

The 73-year-old victim is in stable condition at Strong Memorial Hospital after initially being transported to UMMC the night of the attack.

Parker said he has interviewed who is not a suspect at this time, but truly a person of interest.

The crime was reported just before 9 p.m., Saturday at a residence in the Bethany Center Road, Paradise Road area of Bethany.

The victim called 9-1-1. He told deputies on scene that he was asleep and the intruder woke him. He said he had been hit with an unknown object, which caused facial wounds, and sprayed with an unknown substance.

Parker did not discuss what might have been used to hit the victim, but that all indications are, whenever the victim was sprayed with was likely nothing more than water. There is no evidence to indicate it was any other substance.

"I can allay any public fears that there is a person or person out there coming into people's homes and assaulting them," Parker said. "That is not the case here. This was not a random act."

People with information that might be helpful to the case can call the Sheriff's Office at (585) 343-5000.