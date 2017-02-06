Sheriff's Office warns of possible mortgage scam

In Elba on Friday afternoon, an unknown person approached a local homeowner and asked her questions about her mortgage and then handed her a manila envelope with a phone number on it advising her to call the number.

The man said he was a representative of Bank of America.

The woman called Sheriff's dispatch and investigators contacted Bank of America and searched for a listing for the 1-800 number on the envelope.

Based on their finding, investigators concluded the man was apparently running some sort of scam and the Sheriff's Office is warning other residents to be on the look out for similar scam attempts.

The man was driving a silver minivan. The man had been parked across the street from the Elba residence and when the homeowner attempted to leave, the van pulled into her driveway.

He is described as a white male, average height, thin build, wearing glasses and a baseball cap.

Once she confirmed she was the homeowner, the man informed her he was from the Bank of America and said her mortgage was in default.

The number on the envelope was 1-800-669-0102.

Anyone with additional information or experience this type of activity, call the dispatch center at 9-1-1 or (585) 343-5000.