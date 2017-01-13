Shooting for a Cure aims high and hits new record in fundraising for cancer research

There was a bigger crowd and more money raised than ever before by the Pembroke community in the Pembroke girls basketball team's annual fundraiser for Roswell Park Cancer Institute, Shooting for a Cure, last night.

The event generated $18,635.12 in donations, bringing the total raised since the annual event started in 2012.

“These girls are the driving force behind this fundraiser and it’s become the identity of Pembroke Girls Basketball," said Coach Ron Funke. The annual event was founded to support Funke's wife when she was diagnosed with cancer. "(The event has) continued to grow each season. This season was one for the record books! We were able to raise over $18,000 and I’m speechless. The girls on this team are incredibly compassionate individuals and believe firmly in service over self.”

The players this year have also volunteered at the Carly’s Club Christmas party and also helped with the “Check Out Hunger” campaign at Tops Markets in Batavia.

Funke and the team will deliver the $18,635.12 check to Rosewell today at 3 p.m.

“I have to say that the most meaningful part of Shooting For A Cure is always visiting Roswell to donate what’s been raised," Funke said. "The girls put their pink jerseys back on and travel to Roswell to present a check to hospital officials. Being there at the hospital, surrounded by people who are actually fighting their own battle against cancer never fails to inspire the girls. It’s a tangible reminder of how their efforts off the court are saving lives.”

DJ Jickster, of 97 Rock, a former Genesee County resident, was part of the opening ceremonies to help get the fans charged up.

A tradition during the half-time program is for Pembroke players to present flowers to cancer survivors. Mackenzie Jurek present a flower to Ann Bennett.

Ray Stoldt receives a flower from Aaron Brown. Stoldt is just out of treatment for throat cancer.

Part of the hallway activities was face painting.

The team presented a plaque to the family of Scott Humel, a former district employee, who succumbed to cancer during this past year.

In the basketball game, Notre Dame beat Pembroke, 33-27. For Pembroke, freshman MacKenzie Johnson had 12 points and Olivia Kohurst had 9. Margaret Sutherland led Notre Dame in scoring with 16 points. Callie McCulley had 7.

At half-time, winning tickets were pulled for several prizes. John Molnar won a bike.

