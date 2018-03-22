March 22, 2018 - 4:46pm
Slideshow: 2018 basketball photos
posted by Howard B. Owens in basketball.
I've received at least four requests to buy prints of some of our photos from the basketball season.
To assist those people and for anybody else who wants a picture of a son or a daughter during the season, I upload all of the photos I took (this doesn't include photos from other photographers who shot basketball for us doing the season) to my photography site.
You can order photos through this link.
Recent comments