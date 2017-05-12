Online News. Community Views.

May 12, 2017 - 4:39pm

Society of Artists pick spring show winners, award scholarship

posted by Howard B. Owens in batavia society of artists, arts, batavia, news.

David Burke is the winner of the 2017 Spring Art Show hosted by the Batavia Society of Artists at the Richmond Memorial Library. Burke received his award at the show's opening last night.

Richard Ellingham received second place and Kevin Feary received third place.

Rachel Beck, a GCC student and resient of Attica, received the Carr-Mumford scholarship.

