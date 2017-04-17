Soil and Water board improves review of financial transactions after audit

The board of directors for the Soil and Water Conservation District has improved how it handles financial transactions following an audit by the NYS Comptroller's Office, according to a report released by the office.

The audit found deficiencies in the board's oversight for ensuring all revenue received was recorded with a receipt and that disbursements of payments were also properly recorded.

Starting Feb. 8, the board examine's each claim (either a bill or invoice) and matches it to the proper abstract to determine its legitimacy and correctness, said board chair, Shelly Stein, in a report sent back to the comptroller's office.

While auditors found no evidence of missing or mishandled funds, the audit report said the lack of detailed oversight by the board "creates a risk that payments may not be for appropriate purposes."

Auditors reviewed cash receipts totaling $947,000 and 170 nonpayroll cash disbursements totaling $227,000.