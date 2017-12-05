Online News. Community Views.

December 5, 2017 - 11:31am

Staff at Valu Home Center hoping to make holiday a little warmer for those in need

posted by Howard B. Owens in Valu Home Center, batavia, news, business.

dsc_6219valu.jpg

The staff at Valu Home Center in Valu Plaza, Batavia, are looking to spread Christmas cheer to those who might need a little extra help this holiday season. They've set up a donation box and Christmas tree they're asking people to help decorate with a new hat, scarf, gloves, or socks.

Submitted Photo: Store Manager Barbara Nichols, Floor Manager Amber Stearns, associates Hunter Lin and Maureen Smith, and Project Director Jeff
Donahue.

