Staff at Valu Home Center hoping to make holiday a little warmer for those in need
The staff at Valu Home Center in Valu Plaza, Batavia, are looking to spread Christmas cheer to those who might need a little extra help this holiday season. They've set up a donation box and Christmas tree they're asking people to help decorate with a new hat, scarf, gloves, or socks.
Submitted Photo: Store Manager Barbara Nichols, Floor Manager Amber Stearns, associates Hunter Lin and Maureen Smith, and Project Director Jeff
Donahue.
Recent comments