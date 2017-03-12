Stafford Fire holds annual dinner, installs 2017 officers

Randall Henning left the Stafford Fire Department's annual installation dinner at Batavia Downs with a handful of hardware, having logged the most training hours for both firematic training and EMS training. Each of those categories have their own awards, and there's also an award for most combined training hours, which Henning won, with 191 total training hours in 2016.

The department responded to 271 calls on the year. Of those 22 were fire calls, 166 medical, 11 hazardous conditions, 15 service, 54 good intent and three false alarms.

With 165 answered alarms, Timothy E. Eckdahl had the most responses for the year.

Firematic officers installs: Brian Pocock, chief, Stephanie Call, 1st assistant chief, Christopher Bobo, 2nd assistant chief, Timothy Eckdahl, 3rd assistant chief, Michael Dorgam, 4th assistant chief, Matt Hendershott, rescue squad captain, Michael Dorgan, rescue squad lieutenant, Ben Fox, fire police captain, Stephen Johnson, fire police lieutenant, and Mark Dougherty, master mechanic.

Administrative officers: James Call, president, Stephen Johnson, vice president, Ashley Swartzenberg, secretary, Stephanie Call, treasurer. Trustees: James Call, Ron DeMena III, Timothy Eckdahl, Stan Gere, and Matt Hendershott. Auditors: Dean Brooks and Randall Henning.