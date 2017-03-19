Stars beat Sabres in Men's Hockey League title game

Nellie's Holland Stars beat the Bud Lite Sabres by a score of 3-1, scoring two quick goals about midway through the third period to seal the deal, in the Men's Hockey League Championship at Falleti Ice Arena this morning.

