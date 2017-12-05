State police again warn about ongoing scam attempts

Press release from State Police:

The New York State Police in the Western NY area, including Batavia residents and Niagara County Sheriffs Dispatch, are receiving IRS phone scams and money donation scams. Recently some of the calls have a return number to a New York State Police Barracks. The New York State Police are looking into these incidents.

The IRS does not contact the public over the phone to discuss tax payment issues. The NYSP do not call and collect money from anyone.

Other phone scams include a fictitious police officer calling you over the phone demanding money to help bail out a loved one that just got arrested.

Law Enforcement agencies do NOT call family members to take bail money or gift cards from a retail store to pay off a bail.

If you have an elderly member in your family warn them of these phone scams.

If you are a victim of a phone scam call the appropriate police agency in the area you reside or the State Police at 585-344-6200.