State Police announce results of detail investigating underage alcohol sales

Press release:

On Friday, Dec. 30, the New York State Police based out of the Batavia Barracks along with the New York State Liquor Authority conducted an underage drinking detail. Approximately 16 stores throughout Genesee County were checked and three sales were made to underage buyers. The following arrests were made:



Rashmikant Patel, 50, of Batavia, was arrested for unlawfully dealing with a child, 1st degree, and prohibited sale of alcohol to a person under 21. Patel was issued appearance tickets returnable to the Town of Pavilion Court.



A 16-year-old, of Batavia, was arrested for unlawfully dealing with a child, 1st degree, and prohibited sale of alcohol to a person under 21. The youth was issued appearance tickets returnable to the Village of Corfu Court.



Barbara Nehl, 73, of Corfu, was arrested for unlawfully dealing with a child, 1st degree, and prohibited sale of alcohol to a person under 21. Nehl was issued appearance tickets returnable to the Village of Corfu Court.



The following establishments were checked and properly complied with the law, denying sales to an underage buyer:



-Elba Yellow Goose, South Main Street, Elba

-Arrow Mart, Byron Holley Road, Byron

-7 Eleven, Buffalo Road, Bergen

-Bergen Country Store, Clinton Street Road, Bergen

-490 Truck Stop, Lake Road, Bergen

-Mill St Wines & Liquors, Mill St., Le Roy

-The Original Woody's Deli, North Street, Le Roy

-Pavilion Yellow Goose, Telephone Road, Pavilion

-Alexander Country Store, Main Street, Alexander

-Triple C Truck & Gas, Broadway, Darien

-West Main Mini Mart, West Main Street Road, Batavia

-Arrow Mart, Clinton Street Road, Batavia